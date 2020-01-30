Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 39.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $52,808.00 and approximately $38,541.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00710698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007136 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.