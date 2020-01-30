ThoreNext (THX) Price Reaches $6.97 on Top Exchanges

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for $6.97 or 0.00073950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a market cap of $150.81 million and approximately $198,948.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

