Tidex Token (TDX) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1,246.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.