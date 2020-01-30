Ties.DB Price Tops $0.0110 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $450,462.00 and $73.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.35 or 0.03132410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00192710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

