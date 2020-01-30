Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TBLMY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. Tiger Brands has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.