Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTS opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.33. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,629.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 202,070 shares of company stock valued at $338,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 733,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,816,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,356 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 984,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 212,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.