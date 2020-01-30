Tim Jones Sells 65,000 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Tim Jones sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($7.01), for a total transaction of £346,450 ($455,735.33).

Shares of LON TET opened at GBX 533 ($7.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. Treatt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 383 ($5.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 518 ($6.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 479.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 446.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $1.70. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

