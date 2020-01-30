TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $66,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,255,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $292,935,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $271,375,000 after purchasing an additional 248,847 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

