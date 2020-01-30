TokenClub Market Capitalization Hits $4.01 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $752,681.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, CoinBene and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.33 or 0.05639329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025014 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00128213 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016132 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00033521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TokenClub is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene, FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.