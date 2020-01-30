Tokes Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $457,165.00 and $91.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003652 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00053602 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000628 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 76% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 49,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,322,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is tokesplatform.org. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

