TOKPIE (TKP) 1-Day Volume Hits $152.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $75,084.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 192.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,307,246 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

