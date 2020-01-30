TOKYO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, TOKYO has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One TOKYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TOKYO has a market capitalization of $51,004.00 and $9.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027540 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006613 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003623 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007429 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

TOKYO Profile

TOKYO (TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.xyz/info.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

