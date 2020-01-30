TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0014

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $739,574.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, TOP has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.28 or 0.03058877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00196427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

