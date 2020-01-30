Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Total by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.61. 68,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,537. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. Total SA has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.