TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Update

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $20.73 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $729.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

