Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.95.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

