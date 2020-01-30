Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

