Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS.

TSCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.95.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.