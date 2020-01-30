Traders Buy Large Volume of Gold Fields Put Options (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 819 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 964% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.43. 308,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,619. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43 and a beta of -1.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

