Traders Purchase High Volume of Iridium Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,273 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 988% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,316 shares of company stock worth $4,302,777. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 126,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,803,000 after buying an additional 111,879 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
IRDM stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 14,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,696. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 2.05.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.