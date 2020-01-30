TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $32,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.08.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207 in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $653.88. 242,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,057. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.90 and a 12-month high of $667.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $600.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.84.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.