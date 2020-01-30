TransferCoin (TX) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $99,777.00 and $278.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,246,540 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

