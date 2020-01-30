Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPK. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,594.08 ($20.97).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,585 ($20.85). The company had a trading volume of 595,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,613.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,423.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.91.

In other news, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver acquired 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) per share, for a total transaction of £893.78 ($1,175.72). Insiders purchased 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117 in the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.