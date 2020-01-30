Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPK. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,574.50 ($20.71).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,599.50 ($21.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,613.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,423.47.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Insiders acquired a total of 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117 in the last ninety days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.