Travis Perkins (TPK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Travis Perkins (LON: TPK) in the last few weeks:

1/30/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,380 ($18.15).

1/21/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/10/2020 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05).

1/7/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/10/2019 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPK traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,585 ($20.85). The stock had a trading volume of 595,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,613.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,423.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts bought 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £806.40 ($1,060.77). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

