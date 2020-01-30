Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Raised to Hold at Goldman Sachs Group

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

