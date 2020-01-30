TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 441,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBK. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

