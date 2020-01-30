Trident Group Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.03121869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00195668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00123053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

