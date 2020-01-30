Trinity Network Credit Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $453,575.00 and $119.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.03141125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00194416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bibox, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

