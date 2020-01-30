Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Trinseo has set its FY19 guidance at $3.23-3.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinseo alerts:

NYSE:TSE opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.