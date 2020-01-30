Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 12,400,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,864 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,039 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after buying an additional 135,954 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,474 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

TRIP opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.