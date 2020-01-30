Triumph Group (TGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Triumph Group has set its FY20 guidance at $2.35-2.95 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $772.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.83. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

