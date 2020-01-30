TRON Price Hits $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $1.56 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Huobi, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019101 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, Bittrex, Exmo, LATOKEN, Tidex, Upbit, IDAX, DigiFinex, Neraex, Coindeal, Mercatox, Kryptono, CoinEx, OEX, BitFlip, Kucoin, OKEx, Ovis, Hotbit, Coinnest, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, Bibox, DDEX, Rfinex, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, BitForex, Bit-Z, BTC-Alpha, IDCM, YoBit, RightBTC, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Indodax, CoinTiger, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Braziliex, Livecoin, Zebpay, Cryptomate, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Koinex, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Binance, Liqui, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Allcoin, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, LBank and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

