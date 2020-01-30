TRONCLASSIC Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,275.00 (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $12,275.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 70.5% against the dollar. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03095258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00195239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic.

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

