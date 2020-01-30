TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 840 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 824,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 139,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPM traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $135.89. 9,008,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,739,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

