TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $209,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $2,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.12.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $12.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,870.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,929,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. The firm has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,844.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,812.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

