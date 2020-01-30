TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.81. 11,820,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

