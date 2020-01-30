TrueChain 1-Day Volume Hits $17.82 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb and OKEx. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $25.46 million and $17.82 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.00 or 0.05794008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00128717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034313 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

