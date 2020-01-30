Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

TFC stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $52.13. 13,250,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

