Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 9.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $52,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,527. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.