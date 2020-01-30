Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.38. 4,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,428. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

