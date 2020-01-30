TrustVerse 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $423,892.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $423,892.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.78 or 0.05685726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024932 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128111 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033557 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002869 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,411,538 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

