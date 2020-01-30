Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $12.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,870.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,902,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,844.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,812.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,188.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

