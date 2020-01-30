Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 576.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 309,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2,006.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 223,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

