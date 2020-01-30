Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2020

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWST stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

In related news, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $495,660.00. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56. Insiders sold 78,021 shares of company stock worth $1,804,693 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

