Twitter (TWTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TWTR opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. UBS Group lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

