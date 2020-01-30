Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 7,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $329,800. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

TYME stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.40. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.