Typerium (TYPE) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Typerium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Typerium has a total market cap of $465,087.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.03185019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00193523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,076,666 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

