Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by research analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

TSN opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

