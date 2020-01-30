Tyson Foods (TSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSN opened at $84.41 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

